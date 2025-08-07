Prince Harry faces new setback as bitter row over Sentebale heats up

Prince Harry may have been cleared from the Charity Commission over the allegations made by Dr Sophie Chandauka, chair of the Duke of Sussex’s beloved former charity Sentebale.

The verdict, which was released on Tuesday after four months of investigation, stated that after the bitter fallout in the boardroom, it found “no evidence of widespread or systematic bullying or harassment including misogyny or misogynoir”.

However, it criticised “all parties” involved for their “damaging internal dispute”. They pointed out that failure to resolve the conflict internally “jeopardising the charity’s ability to deliver for the very beneficiaries it was created to serve”.

It appears that both sides were not satisfied with the decision. Moreover, a report by DailyMail claimed that the Sentebale may take further action if needed again Harry and the trustees who resigned in March this year.

They claim that allegations “can and may be dealt with through avenues more appropriate” other than the Charity Commission. The charity criticised the watchdog for “ignor[ing] key concerns and irrefutable evidence” brought forward by Dr Chanduaka.

An insider revealed to the outlet that the decision on whether to proceed would be taken by the Sentebale trustees and executive management, although their focus for now was on delivering help to clients.

In response, sources close to the original board of trustees – many of whom are Harry’s friends and supporters – who said it was “provocative and pitiful” to “rehash unsubstantiated allegations of bullying, misogyny and more, which the Commission found no evidence of”.

Meanwhile, the charity has ensured compliance to the action plan for the charity moving forward.