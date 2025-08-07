United Airlines system outage cancel nationwide flights

United Airlines system outage cancel all flights

United Airlines grounded all mainline flights across the United States due to a complete system outage. A “technology issue” that delayed flights has been resolved.

On Wednesday, a problem was identified in an internal system that disrupted housing flight information and fed it to other critical systems.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave an official statement, “We’re aware United Airlines experienced a technology issue disrupting their operations. Some delays may continue as they work through the recovery process.”

The system outage that occurred at 6:12 p.m. ET led to the cancellation of 31% carrier flights. FlightAware tracking data showed that more than 1,000 United flights have been delayed.

The issue was not related to cybersecurity, which became a cause of concern for the airline industry.

The authorities are dealing with issues as a “controllable delay”, and it will cover the customers’ expenses, such as hotels, wherever applicable.

The Airlines said further delays are expected and are trying to get the customers to reach their destinations.

“We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue,” the airline said, adding, “Safety is our top priority, and we will work with our customers to get them to their destinations.”

Airports in San Francisco, Newark, Chicago, Houston, and Denver faced flight delays

The regional airlines of United are not affected. Airports in San Francisco, Newark, Chicago, Houston, and Denver faced disruptions and flight delays.

The incident follows another event when United Airlines flight Boeing 787-8 was forced to land on an emergency basis after an engine failure. All crew members and passengers were returned to Dulles safely with no reported injuries.

