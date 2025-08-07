British tourist fined for ignoring safety warning in Italy’s Dolomites

A British tourist is paying a hefty fine in Italy after ignoring mountain safety rules and sparking a rescue mission in the Dolomites.

As per authorities, the tourist hiked along a dangerous trail near Cortina d’ Ampezzo without proper equipment. Despite warnings and clear signs advising against continuing without safety gear, he kept going.

It took a difficult and time-consuming operation to get him back down to the Alpine rescue team.

Lucky for him, he wasn’t hurt, as the rescue mission involved trained professional and critical equipment.

The hiker was given a bill of €14,225 ($16,400) by authorities for the use of two rescue helicopters and more than a dozen specialized rescuers and support staff.

Officials said the Dolomites were “not an easy hiking destination”. Following local guidance, wearing appropriate shoes, and carrying basic navigation tools such as maps or GPS devices was the advice.

“The mountains are beautiful but can become deadly if you’re not prepared,” a rescue team member said.

This isn’t the first time such an incident has happened, many tourists underestimate the risks in high altitude areas.

To stop unnecessary rescues, Italian authorities have started issuing fines in recent years.