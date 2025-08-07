Sarah Ferguson issues message as Prince William’s scathing plans emerge

Prince William has seemingly made a stern decision about the bold plans he has made for the royal family which bodes bad news for the York family.

Sarah Ferguson is hoping to hold her ground in times to crisis as her ex-husband and father of her children Prince Andrew’s future hangs in balance. Fergie currently resides in Royal Lodge with the disgraced royal, but it’s uncertain how long that roof is going to stay over their heads.

In the forthcoming book by historian Andrew Lownie, an insider revealed Prince William’s true feelings about his shamed uncle and Fergie.

“He [William] also loathes Sarah, Andrew’s ex-wife, and can’t wait for the day when his father throws them both out,” the source said about William’s plans to kick out the Yorks from the Royal Lodge.

“If Charles doesn’t, I guarantee you the ﬁrst thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted.”

After the scathing plans emerged, the fiction writer took to her social media to share a pointed message, seemingly following the advice of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Sharing highlights from the launch of her new book on Wednesday, Her Heart for a Compass, Fergie was seen wearing ‘Never Complain, Never Explain’ shoes.

This is not the first time Fergie has worn these shoes. She wore them during a London outing in 2022. The phrase resonates with the late monarch’s approach to media scrutiny of the royal family to deal with scandal with a dignified silence.

It was an apt choice of accessory as several other damning claims about Andrew have emerged – from infidelity, debauchery, illicit ties with controversial figures like Jefferey Epstein. It also chronicles of Sarah’s failed businesses, affairs and money laundering scandals.