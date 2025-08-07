Trump to install nuclear missiles on White House?

United States President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to the White House rooftop on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, most likely assessing plans for the recently approved renovation of the presidential residence.

Ranked among top three most powerful people by Forbes, the 79-year-old politician was accompanied by a small group including James McCrery, the architect behind the newly announced $200 million East Wing ballroom project.

No stranger to real estate, Trump strolled across the roof for about 20 minutes as reporters shouted questions from the lawn below.

A reporter shouted, “Sir, why are you on the roof?” another asked, “Mr President what are you doing up there?”. Trump replied, “Just taking a little walk. It’s good for your health.”

When asked “What are you going to build up there?” Trump responded with a hand gesture and said: “Something beautiful” he later added, “More ways to spend my money.”

He clarified that any renovations of White House in his tenure will be financed by him.

As reported by globalnews(dot)ca, the 45th and 47th US President also visited the Rose Garden which was recently paved over to make way for a white stone patio.

The outlet further reported that towards the end of his “little walk” Trump was asked what he was going to build and the president quipped, “Nuclear Missile” while making the gesture of a rocket launching.

This comes after plans to construct a 90,000-square-ft White House state ballroom was approved by President Trump.

The decision was made in light of growing need of managing larger events as the administration used to outsource outdoor tents to organize larger events.

The $200 million project is entirely funded by private donations including the President’s own contributions.