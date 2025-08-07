Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency due to ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson has announced that she's postponing her Las Vegas residency due to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's ongoing health issues.

The singer-songwriter revealed that Blackstock, the father of her two children, River and Remington, has been ill for the past year, and she needs to be fully present for her kids during this challenging time.

In an Instagram post, Clarkson wrote, "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Clarkson's fans have been incredibly supportive, sending her messages of love and understanding. Many have commented on her Instagram post, expressing their well-wishes for Blackstock's recovery and Clarkson's family.

The singer and Blackstock, who were married for seven years before splitting in 2020, have been co-parenting their children together. In a recent podcast appearance, Clarkson joked about the challenges of co-parenting, highlighting the double standards between working moms and dads.

"There's a lot that I keep in because... co-parenting is fun," she said. "It's like, 'Oh, he couldn't come because this,' and I'm like, 'Okay, cool.' Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day?"

While Clarkson hasn't specified when the postponed shows will be rescheduled, Ticketmaster has already listed new dates for 2026.

Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the stage, and Clarkson's team is working hard to ensure a smooth transition.