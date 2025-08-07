Prince Archie shows off his hidden talent in California

Prince Archie, the six-year-old son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has been spotted taking surfing lessons at a local beach near his home in Montecito, California.

The young royal seems to be following in his father's footsteps, as Prince Harry is an avid surfer who has been spotted riding waves at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in California.

According to Dr Amanda Gummer, Chair of the Association of Play Industries and Founder of FUNdamentally Children, surfing offers a range of benefits for children. "Surfing gives children a brilliant all-round workout," she said.

"It helps them build strength, especially in their arms, legs, and core, and also supports balance, coordination, and motor skills." Surfing can also help children develop resilience and confidence, as they learn to manage their emotions and overcome challenges.

Dr Gummer believes that Archie's interest in surfing may reflect a growing bond with his father. "Children often take an interest in the things their parents love, and this can be a really meaningful way to connect," she said.

"Archie taking up surfing, just like his dad, suggests they share a sense of adventure and a love of the outdoors." This shared activity can help strengthen their bond and create lasting memories.

Dr Gummer also thinks that Archie's interest in surfing may say something about his personality. "If a child chooses a solo sport like surfing, it often means they enjoy their own company and are comfortable setting personal challenges," she said.

Surfing can help children develop independence, patience, and self-motivation, while also providing opportunities to connect with others through group lessons or beach activities.

Archie was spotted participating in a surfing lesson at Surf Happens, a Santa Barbara-based surf school that offers lessons and camps for children of all ages.

The young royal seemed carefree and excited as he showed off his dance moves on the beach, while his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, watched with pride.