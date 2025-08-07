Meghan Markle's As Ever products slower sales raise eyebrows

Meghan Markle's wine brand, As Ever, has experienced a notable shift in sales dynamics.

The 2024 vintage of the Napa Valley Rosé, launched on August 5, remained available for purchase well into Wednesday evening, unlike previous products that sold out within minutes.

The rosé, priced at $90 for three bottles, didn't fly off the shelves as quickly as expected. This slower sales pace has raised eyebrows, especially given the brand's usual pattern of rapid sell-outs. In contrast, the 2023 vintage sold out in under an hour on July 1, 2025.

As Ever posted on Instagram, "What's better than a glass of rosé on a sunny day? Rosé popsicles perchance? Yes, please, and thank you. Shop our newest Napa Valley summer favorite while supplies last."

This post seemed like a gentle reminder to fans to make a purchase, hinting that the brand expected a brisk sell-out.

The slower sales could indicate a softening of demand or reflect increased stock in response to previous sell-outs. As Ever's post on Instagram story read, "We made so much more this time round, and yet it's still going fast! Don't miss out."

This suggests that the brand may have overestimated demand or is trying to maintain a sense of urgency around the product.

Despite this slowdown, As Ever has teased more product launches throughout the year, including homeware, cookbooks, and potentially a California vineyard.

The brand's performance will be worth watching as it continues to expand its offerings.