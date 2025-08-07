Prince William wants Sarah Ferguson out amid Royal Lodge dispute: 'dislikes her'

The Rise and Fall of the York's, makes several allegations about the Duke and Duchess of York's 'hedonistic lifestyle

Prince William reportedly wants Sarah Ferguson evicted from Royal Lodge, as tensions escalate between him and Prince Andrew over the property's condition and lingering resentment within the royal family.

According to an explosive new biography The book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks, William holds deep animosity towards both the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson-with one source claiming, 'William also loathes Sarah, Andrew's ex-wife, and can't wait for the day when his father throws them both out.

If Charles, doesn't, I guarantee you the first thing William does when he eventually becomes king is set to get them evicted.'

The biography alleges that William has even attempted to have the pair removed from Royal Lodge, the 30-room Windsor residence, believing Andrew has failed to properly maintain the property.

According to a source who spoke to the book's author Andrew Lownie, also claims that the relations between William and Andrew have been strained for years, largely due to the Duke's actions: hedonistic lifestyle, controversial friendships and secretive money-making endeavours,' and even the remarks against his wife, Princess Kate.

The source claimed that Andrew had made 'rude' remarks about Kate, although the exact comments have not been disclosed.

Tensions between William and Prince Andrew were also noticeable during the royal family's Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel.

William, Kate and their three children were absent, having opted to extend their break in Norfolk after returning from a family skiing holiday.

Prince William's fractured relationship with Prince Andrew has partly been attributed to the Duke of York allegedly making 'rude' comments about his wife, Kate, according to an explosive new biography.