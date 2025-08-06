Sarah Ferguson issues statement on book after author exposes past scandals

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence after getting caught in romance scandals

Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence a day after her scandalous past was laid bare in a new book.

On Wednesday, August 6, the Duchess of York took to social media to celebrate the positive influence of her own book, Her Heart for a Compass, a semi-fictional historical novel.

“Her Heart for a Compass was always meant to be a bridge between hearts, stories, and generations,” Fergie began in the caption, which accompanied several photographs from a recent Amazon Influencer Program event.

“Being able to sign copies and speak with these incredible creators brought me right back to why I wrote it in the first place. Thank you,” she expressed.

Ferguson’s heartfelt words came just a day after royal commentator Andrew Lownie’s new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, made headlines.

In excerpts from the book shared by Daily Mail, Lownie claimed that Ferguson kept a list of men whom she was romantically interested in after her 1996 divorce from Prince Andrew. The alleged list included names like Kevin Costner, George Clooney, Tiger Woods, and even JFK Jr.

The author even went as far as to claim that Fergie was jealous of Princess Diana and became “furious” when the then-Princess-of-Wales got to meet the former president’s son.

“[Fergie] was furious: ‘He’s mine! Why can’t she just leave him alone?’” Lownie claims.