Prince Harry's former charity trustees break silence as Duke 'devastated'

Prince Harry has been cleared of bullying allegations by Sentable chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka

Former Sentable trustees who resigned with Prince Harry continue to stand beside the Duke after an internal investigation officially closed a two-decade chapter.

In March this year, the Duke of Sussex, along with several trustees, stepped down from the African charity that Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho founded in 2006, after an internal conflict broke out with chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka.

On Tuesday, August 5, the Charity Commission wrapped up its compliance case into Sentebale and issued a Regulatory Action Plan to improve governance. While the review flagged confusion around leadership roles and a lack of formal complaints procedures, it found no evidence of widespread bullying or misconduct from Harry or any other trustees.

In their statement, the former trustees said they were “disheartened” by the Commission’s response and accused the chair of failing to follow through with a promised governance review.

“We remain gravely concerned for the future of the charity and the wellbeing of the communities we served for 19 years, following the mission set out by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso in honour of their mothers,” they added.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry said that though “devastated,” he would continue to support children in Lesotho and Botswana “in honour of the legacy he and Prince Seeiso began.”

Dr Chandauka responded by accusing those who resigned of launching an “adverse media campaign,” but said the charity is now “stronger, better governed… and with our dignity intact.”