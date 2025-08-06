Chinle medical emergency plane crash kills all on board

The dual-propeller plane, Beechcraft 300 King Air, sustained a catastrophic failure and bursted into flames just short of the runway near Navajo Nation reservation, Arizona, USA on August 05, 2025.

The Chinle airport crash aircraft was on duty to pick up a patient for shifting into a nearby hospital having four persons on board and no patient was counted, all died on spot.

The firefighters and paramedic staff from Navajo Nation Fire & Rescue Services and Navajo Emergency Medical Service reached the scene alongside Navajo police department as an immediate response squad and confirmed the medical plane was covered in flames upon arrival.

The district police commander Emmett Yazzie revealed: “There was no distress signal that we know of. We would not receive those anyway if there was.”

“This was a rare incident as in this area it is a very frequent transport method for hospital-goers. We’re working with air traffic controllers out of Denver Airport, so they’re gathering data,” Yazzie added.

Yazzie confirmed an ill-fated plane which flew from Chinle airport work with Denver traffic control command went down for unknown cause.

Patient and relevant people were waiting for the plane to land so they got a quick transfer but an unexpected catastrophe took the lives of saviours.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the matter to dig out the cause of the crash.