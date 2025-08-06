Queen Letizia and daughters go viral for sign language skills at royal reception

Queen Letizia of Spain and her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, have captured hearts around the world after a touching moment at a recent royal engagement went viral.

The Spanish royals were hosting a glamorous summer dinner at Marivent Palace in Majorca, welcoming local authorities and dignitaries.

Among the guests was Ana María Ruiz, president of the Mallorca Deaf Persons Association and it was her interaction with the royal trio that stole the spotlight.

In a video shared by Ana on Instagram, Queen Letizia, Leonor, and Sofia are seen smiling and signing their names to the camera in Spanish Sign Language, followed by a round of heartfelt applause.

“Yesterday I had the honour of attending the King’s reception at the Marivent Palace,” Ana wrote in her caption.

“It was a unique moment, made even more special by the presence of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, who attended for the first time.”

The sweet exchange has since gone viral, with many praising the royals for their thoughtful gesture and inclusive approach.

The viral moment between Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofia and a special guest at Marivent Palace is continuing to win praise and it's not the first time the Spanish queen has impressed with her sign language skills.

Ana María Ruiz, president of the Mallorca Deaf Persons Association, shared her personal highlight from the royal reception, writing, “As president of the Mallorca Deaf Persons Association, I had the opportunity to teach them some basic signs in sign language.

I also bumped into sports greats like Rafa Nadal and Rudy Fernandez. An unforgettable experience.”

Letizia has a long-standing commitment to inclusivity and has been seen using sign language at several official events.

Her efforts date back to at least June 2014, when she was captured signing during a conversation with a guest at King Felipe’s coronation.