Where is "Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks Now? His Life story 11 Years After His Mugshot Went Viral

Jeremy Meeks’ life changed forever when his mugshot went viral in 2014. Before that, he’d spent over a decade in detention and prison, growing up in a world of violence and addiction.

Despite his troubled past, Meeks leveraged his viral fame into a modeling career and now helps underprivileged youths.

Jeremy Meeks has come a long way since his "hot felon" mugshot went viral. In 2024, he released an autobiography detailing his journey.

So, what happened to Meeks after his viral fame?

Here’s everything you need to know about his current life.

Who is Jeremy Meeks?

Jeremy Meeks is a model, actor, and internet sensation, who skyrocketed to fame after his mugshot went viral in 2014.

He's since strutted his stuff in runways for top designers like Philipp Plein and Tommy Hilfiger, and landed roles in films like Trigger, Secret Society, and True to the Game 2 and 3.

Meeks is best known for his viral mugshot, which earned him the nickname “hot felon” in 2014.

The BBC reported that the photo amassed more than 95,000 comments and 20,000 likes after being posted on the Stockton Police Department Facebook page.

The close-up picture, which showcased Meeks’ piercing blue eyes, endeared him to many despite his criminal past.

What did Jeremy Meeks go to jail for?

Jeremy Meeks’ troubles with the law date back to his youth.

Some key points about Jeremy Meeks’ criminal history include:

2002: convicted of robbery and corporal injury to a child, sentenced to 2 years in prison.

2005: convicted of identity theft, served time

2007: convicted of forgery, served time

2014: arrested for felony firearm possession, convicted and sentenced to 27 months in prison.

2016: released from prison after serving 13 months, began his modeling career and never look back since then.

Where is Jeremy Meeks now?

Jeremy Meeks, today has a successful modelling career, besides being a fashion designer and an actor.

After serving time in prison, Meeks turned his life around and started modeling, walking runways for top designer and launching his own luxury clothing line.

He has also starred in several films, including Trigger and True to the Game.

With a $15 million deal to develop his clothing line and plans to explore music, Meeks continues to push boundaries and pursue his passions.

Is Jeremy Meeks married?

Jeremy Meeks has been married twice. He first married to Melissa Meeks from 2008 to 2018, with whom he has three children: Jeremy Jr, Robert, and Ellie.

Jeremy second marriage in 2021 to Chloe Green, the daughter of top billionaire Sir Philip Green, with whom he has a son named Jayden.