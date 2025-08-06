Prince Andrew receives shocking news about his royal title

Prince Andrew's royal title is at risk as a bombshell book is set to unveil more secrets about the infamous member of the firm.

For the unversed, Andrew Lownie’s book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, has been making headlines due to its sensational content.

As per the initial reports, the book revealed details about Andrew's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his alleged fight with Prince Harry and other eyebrow-raising topics.

Amid the fresh allegations, Daily Telegraph’s royal correspondent Hannah Furness, the Duke of York's title might be removed if he once again portrays the royal family in a bad light.

Speaking of the mechanism behind removing a royal title, the expert said that the Parliament “can remove not just a Dukedom but even the title of Prince.”

However, this step “would need legislation, which would be followed by Royal Assent from the King, but it is nevertheless technically possible.”

It is important to note that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father is already not in the good books of King Charles and the next in line to the throne, Prince William.

The monarch is still not completely cutting ties with his brother due to the values of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, but it has been predicted that the Prince of Wales will be "ruthless" to Andrew in his reign.

According to the Mirror, royal historian Christopher Wilson said, "It will be a different approach – he [William] has hard-nosed ideas about how the Royal family needs to appear in the frenzied social media world we now inhabit, and I think will be ruthless.”