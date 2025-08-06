Princess Anne glows in green as she shakes hands with Irish President

Princess Anne’s meeting with President Higgins.

Princess Anne looked radiant in green as she met with President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins during her official visit to Dublin today.

The Princess Royal was warmly welcomed at Áras an Uachtaráin, where she was seen shaking hands with the President before posing for a photograph alongside his wife, Sabina Higgins.

In a nod to the Emerald Isle, Princess Anne chose a sophisticated outfit featuring a tailored green blazer and a deep emerald skirt.

The dress was complemented by a classic black leather handbag, matching gloves, and black heels.

Her appearance comes as part of a packed royal itinerary in Dublin, including her attendance at the 150th Dublin Horse Show and meetings with representatives from key Irish equestrian charities.

Princess Anne’s meeting with Irish President Michael D. Higgins wasn’t just a formal engagement it carried powerful symbolic weight.

The encounter paid tribute to President Higgins’ long-standing contribution to Irish public life and highlighted the enduring, respectful ties between the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Princess Anne signs visitor book at Áras an Uachtaráin

Anne’s visit to Áras an Uachtaráin follows a tradition of royal engagements at the Irish president’s official residence most notably the landmark visit by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2011.

She made history as the first British monarch to visit the Republic of Ireland, where she signed the guest book and planted an English oak tree beside the Peace Bell, symbolising reconciliation and renewed friendship between the two nations.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, also made solo visits to the residence once in November 1998 and again in April 2006.