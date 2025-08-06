Chinese nationals charged over alleged shipping of Nvidia chips

Authorities in the United States have officially charged two Chinese citizens for shipping tens of millions of dollars of the advanced Nvidia chips to China.

According to the recorded data, Geng and Yang, 28 each, has made their at least 21 shipments through their El Monte, California based company ALX solutions Inc to the companies in Malaysia and Singapore.

The experts described a December 2024 shipment of Nvidia H100 GPUs as the most powerful chip in the market. It was particularly falsely labelled and has not obtained any license from the US Department of Commerce.

In addition, the ALX solutions has been providing fund since the December of last year.

According to the prosecutors’ officers, ALX solutions have received payments from the firms in Hong Kong and China. It includes a lump sum of $1m from a China based company in January 2024 as compared to the companies that accepted the shipments.

Keeping in view the current situation, Geng and Yang have to face a penalty for 20 years in prison for breaching rules.

The company spokesperson said, “We primarily sell our products to well-known partners including Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who help us to ensure all sales comply with US expert control rule.”

Furthermore, US government has officially banned the export of the most advanced chips to China amid the ongoing battle regarding the technological dominance between Washington and Beijing. The restrictions are made to safeguard the national security in line with the arising concerns.

It is pertinent to note that Geng and Yang has appeared in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday. Geng being a permanent resident was released on the $250,000 bond. On the other hand, Yang, who overstayed their visa, is being in imprisonment and has the next hearing scheduled on August 12.