13 WWII naval shipwrecks revealed in ocean expedition

A new expedition in the South Pacific ocean led by Ocean Exploration Trust (OET) has unveiled striking pictures of 13 naval ships sunk during the World War II key battles.

The researchers on the OET vessel Nautilus performed an archaeological survey of these historical shipwrecks that were lost during the Solomon Island’s deadliest naval confrontations.

The team used advanced remotely operated vehicles equipped with high-definition submersible drones and cameras and rediscovered two long-missing war vessels, the USS New Orleans and the Imperial Japanese Navy destroyer Teruzuki.

Although some of the wrecks were first discovered three decades ago, the recent expedition shed light on sunken ships comprehensively due to state-of-the-art imaging technology.

Robert Ballard, Ocean Exploration Trust president issued a statement, “This expedition was special, allowing us to film these sites in manner not possible back then, as well as document other ships, while at the same time sharing our work live to the entire world.”

Historical Importance of wreck site

Historically, the wreck site holds a significant importance that lies in the Solomon Islands between Savo, Guadalcanal, and Nggela islands.

During WWII, Iron Bottom was the location where five major battles were fought. As the result of fierce confrontation, 20,000 lives were lost including 111 naval vessels, and 1450 aircraft.

Samuel J Cox, Naval History and Heritage Command director, said “This survey of the ships of the US, Australia, and Japan will add immeasurably to the understanding of one of the most expensive naval campaigns in history.”

This expedition marks the history as it was the first time researchers took the pictures of USS New Orleans.