Cloudburst in India triggers deadly flash floods

A devastating cloudburst triggered massive flash floods in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on August 5, 2025, that left dozens trapped under a heap of debris as raging water swept though the neighbouring village of Dharali.

For the safety of people, rescue teams have been deployed to find survivors and clear the aftermath of flash floods that left crumpled buildings, damaged roads and defaced the historic temple of Kalpkedar.

Cloudbursts occur when there is intense and heavy downpour often followed by thunderstorms. When warm air currents impede the normal descent of raindrops, it leads to the accumulation of water causing a cloudburst.

Locals captured the terrifying moment of muddy water destroying village infrastructure with its strong streams.

The affected village is located near the popular tourist destination Harsil. The area is dotted with hotels and resorts raising concerns for stranded tourists.

Local media reported the death of 5 individuals so far, while officials fear that several victims can be trapped under the collapsed structures as debris spreads across the region.

The disaster reflects the high vulnerability of Uttarakhand to cloudburst which can trigger flash floods in hilly terrain.

Climate experts reported that the frequency of such natural disasters is high for the future, with poorly planned construction exacerbating risks.

As rescue teams scramble, the primary objective is to evacuate survivors and prevent further downstream damage in the region that is still enduring aftereffects of the deadly 2013 Kedarnath floods.