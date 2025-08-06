Meghan Markle pours cold water on Prince Harry, King Charles reunion

Prince Harry and King Charles reunion was hit with another blow as Meghan Markle gets dragged back into a new disaster.

The Duchess of Sussex is estranged from her own family, except for her mother Doria Ragland, and has no plans to reconcile. However, Harry is “desperate” to reconnect with his family as he shared a close bond with them, especially his brother Prince William.

However, after the King was diagnosed with cancer last year, Harry had a changed perspective on the feud. Although, Meghan’s family crisis is now causing new troubles to the ongoing peace talks between Montecito and Buckingham Palace.

It was revealed on Monday that Meghan’s half-sister Samatha Markle’s libel case has an official date. An oral argument is now scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida, at 9 a.m., local time, according to Express UK.

According to royal expert Ian Pelham Turner this family feud casts a dark cloud over Harry’s attempts at reconciliation.

“More legal disputes between Meghan and Samantha could break the fragile links between Harry and Meghan trying to establish a way forward," Turner told Fox News Digital. “The royals are hyper-sensitive toward any legal issues in America, resulting in any more secrets coming out to the detriment of the royals in the U.K.”

He continued, “This could be misconstrued as a timely action by Samantha Markle as she sees her half-sister on the ropes regarding Netflix and a glimmer of hope to be reconnected with the royal family.”