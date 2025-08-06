Prince Harry just has his Invictus Games charity to rebuild his reputation

Prince Harry has seemingly broken free from the royal cage, but his woes are far from over.

The Duke of Sussex's journey to a stress-free life continues to face challenges as a new trouble dawns with each new day.

Harry and the King Charles are yet to come face to face this year. Although this is usually down to diary clashes and busy schedules.

The monarch has been trying to focus on his health since his cancer diagnosis last year and avoid stress, which may explain the lack of in-person contact he has had with his youngest son.

The father-son duo's reconciliation efforts seem to be stalled, despite their aides' recent meeting in London.

Some royal commentators have stuck the boots in on the Duke amid ongoing crisis, with one commentator claiming Harry’s destroying his reputation rapidly.

Harry has been cleared in Sentebale row but his suffering does not seem to end anytime soon as its chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka blasted the Duke again accusing him of causing 'incalculable damage'.

The Duke just has his Invictus Games charity which is brilliant work with servicemen and women who have been damaged in war. He’s been widely praised for his charity work. He can rebuild his reputation with it if he avoids making it a business.

Harry's representative issued a forceful response to the findings, stating: "Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale's Co-Founder and former Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex."

The statement dismissed allegations made by the current chair, noting investigators "found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment or misogyny and misogynoir at the charity, as falsely claimed by the current chair."

The Duke is no more patron of the charity, which established 19 years ago by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to honour their mothers' memories.