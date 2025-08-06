Prince Harry’s 'good name' is fading fast amid charity controversy

Prince Harry is facing fresh criticism after the Charity Commission released its findings into a boardroom bust up at Sentebale, the charity he co-founded.

The investigation followed Harry and Prince Seeiso’s decision to step down as patrons of the organisation amid a leadership dispute that saw several trustees resign.

The row centred around board chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka, with tensions spilling into the public eye.

The charity watchdog didn’t hold back, slamming all parties involved for allowing the internal conflict to damage Sentebale’s reputation.

In response, GB News presenter Andrew Pierce took a swipe at the Duke on The People’s Channel, stating bluntly that Harry’s “good name is disappearing rapidly.”

“What is left for him now? He just has his Invictus Games charity, which is brilliant work with servicemen and women who have been damaged in war,” he said.

“This is about all he had left of his old life as a royal.”

Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker added, “Indeed. He’s been widely praised for his charity work, and I’m told by his spokesperson that he will continue exploring new ways to support children in southern Africa.”

Co-host Miriam Cates dismissed the controversy as “office politics,” remarking that the story “would not be of interest” if it didn’t involve Prince Harry.

In a strong statement, a spokesperson for the Duke fired back at the report’s tone, asserting: “Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale’s Co-Founder and former Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.”

The spokesperson also rejected allegations previously made by current board chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka, noting the inquiry “found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment, or misogyny and misogynoir at the charity, as falsely claimed by the current chair.”

While welcoming the exoneration, Harry’s team expressed frustration that the report didn’t go far enough in addressing the real harm caused.

“The consequences of the current Chair’s actions will not be borne by her – but by the children who rely on charity's support,” the statement read.

Describing Sentebale as a “deeply personal and transformative mission,” the Duke appears determined to defend the integrity of the charity and his legacy.