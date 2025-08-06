Kate Middleton follows key royal's advice to secure future with William

Princess Kate received key advice from a notable royal figure as she entered the royal family as Prince William's wife.

The longest-serving consort in British history, Prince Philip, was reportedly "relieved" by the Prince of Wales' choice. He believed that Catherine was a "level-headed girl" for her future role as a Queen.

As per Daily Mail, royal biographer Gyles Brandreth, who was a friend of Queen Elizabeth's husband, claimed that the late Duke of Edinburgh asked Kate to never let the attention take over the essence of royal duty.

He said, "One of the things that saddened—and worried—the Queen and Prince Philip about Diana, Princess of Wales, was not that she was popular, but that she allowed her popularity to go to her head."

"Once upon a time, Philip and Elizabeth were seen as characters from a fairytale. The difference between them and Princess Diana, I think, is that they did not take it personally," he added.

Gyles revealed that Philip said that if royal figures "believe" that the attention is for them and for their personalities, then they will end up in trouble.

According to the royal expert, the late Prince shared, "The attention is for your role, what you do, what you’re supporting. It isn’t for you as an individual. You are not a celebrity. You are representing the royal family. That’s all."

Prince Philip said to Princess Kate, "Do not look at the camera," like the late Queen.

Gyles stated that to date, the Princess of Wales follows Prince Philip's advice as she "never looks at the camera."