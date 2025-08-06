Kensington Palace breaks silence on charity after Prince Harry probe ends

The Prince and Princess of Wales issued a special update about a charity focussed on children, which has been a passionate project for royals since many years.

Just hours after a verdict was delivered by the UK’s Charity Commission – which cleared Harry’s name for any wrongdoing in Sentebale – Kensington Palace released a delightful video of Kate Middleton and her project with Centre for Early Childhood.

“Loving, responsive interactions with trusted adults help shape how children learn and grow, laying the foundations for future life health and happiness,” the message read alongside the video.

“A new series of animations from @earlychildhood - based on The Shaping Us Framework and designed to be used by people who work with babies, children and families - explores how early brain development is influenced by the relationships babies and young children experience every day.”

The new project is a series of videos that help spread the right messages for building happier and healthier children. It shows how “simple, everyday actions of connection help to nurture social and emotional skills for babies and children”.

Princess Kate, who is currently on summer vacation with her husband Prince William and their three children, has put the earliest years in a person’s life at the heart of her public work. It is one of her most significant charitable work she has passionately pursued since entering royal life.

Similarly, Prince Harry had a deep connection to the charity Sentebale, which he was forced to resign from earlier this year in a “devastating decision”. It was founded to honour his late mother, Princess Diana, with Prince Seeiso honouring his own.

The charity supported vulnerable children and young people in Bostwana and Lesotho affected by HIV/AIDS.