Josh Brolin offers advice to Stephen Colbert after 'Late Show' cancellation

Josh Brolin has been making waves with his humorous video messages, and the latest one is no exception.

During Julia Garner's recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actress revealed that she and Colbert both receive lengthy video messages from Brolin.

Colbert described Brolin as "unpredictable" and mentioned that his video messages can range from 5 to 15 minutes long.

When Garner shared a message from Brolin, the actor told Colbert to "be nice to our girl" and praised Garner's performance in the movie "Weapons".

Brolin also jokingly asked about Colbert's boat, suggesting he should spend more time on it now that The Late Show is ending. However, Brolin's most memorable advice was: "Watch the fucking Goonies, man."

This isn't the first time Brolin has urged Colbert to watch the 1985 cult classic, having previously expressed his surprise that Colbert had never seen the movie.

The news about The Late Show's cancellation came as a shock to many, with CBS citing "financial reasons" behind the decision.

However, some have questioned the true motives behind the cancellation, given Paramount Global's recent controversies, including a $16 million settlement with Donald Trump over a disputed interview with Kamala Harris.

Despite the cancellation, Stephen Colbert has already found new opportunities. He will be guest-starring in the CBS series "Elsbeth," playing the role of a fictional late-night talk show host.

This development has sparked excitement among fans and highlights Colbert's versatility as a performer.