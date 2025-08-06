Princess Diana’s heartfelt lunches with William and Harry

Princess Diana was cherished not only for her compassionate public image but also for the deep affection she showed as a mother to Prince William and Prince Harry.
Despite her royal duties, Diana made it a priority to spend meaningful, private time with her sons often around the lunch table.
Now, former royal chef Darren McGrady, who worked closely with the late Princess of Wales, has offered a rare glimpse into those intimate family moments.
In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, Darren revealed that lunch was often a shared experience between Diana and her young boys and the menu was always tailored with love.
"When she was entertaining, especially if she had the boys home. William and Harry I had to change the menu to make it nursery-friendly," he explained.
"Comfort food that they would like, but also a dish or two that she would enjoy as well."
He recalled preparing lunch for Diana and a young Prince Harry, where he served the Princess her go to dish, Sole Florentine, and spaghetti bolognese for Harry. But the menu didn’t stay simple for long.
“The Princess changed everything when a friend joined them for lunch at Kensington Palace,” Darren revealed.
“She swapped the original menu for my tomato mousse, lobster thermidor, and finished with a pear flan for dessert.”
According to food consultant and former MasterChef contestant Renae Smith, her menu choices offer a glimpse into her personality. “It strikes a balance between warmth and comfort while still being thoughtful about nutrition,” she told HELLO!
“Her favorite, Sole Florentine, is a perfect example, lean white fish with nutrient-rich spinach and a light cheesy sauce. It’s elegant yet nourishing, and I think it suits her perfectly.”
