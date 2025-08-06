Massive wildfire rages in southern France putting lives at risk

A massive wildfire erupted in the Aude region, southern France on Tuesday, August 5, devouring homes and injuring at least 9 people as it swept across 11,000 hectares.

According to local authorities, one person has lost his life in the deadly wildfire on Wednesday, forcing thousands of residents in villages close to the city Carcassonne to evacuate their homes.

The strong wind currents which are typical of the region have caused it to spread at an unexpected speed.

In response to calamity, the Aude prefecture issued a statement, elucidating the “fire was progressing “very quickly” and around 1820 firefighters are trying to extinguish it. Around 2,500 households in the area were currently without electricity.”

According to Lucie Roesch, secretary general of the Aude prefecture, “The fire is advancing in an area where all the conditions are ripe for progression. We are monitoring the edges and the back of the fire to prevent flare-ups. Despite all-out efforts, the fire will keep us busy for several days. It’s a long-term operation.”

President Emmanuel Macron also posted on X official account, assuring that all of the government resources are being mobilized to control the Aude fire.

Reportedly, it is one of the biggest fires in France so far this summer.

Moreover, the main motorway that connects France to Spain has been cut off.