DOGE employee 'BIG BALLS' brutally beaten for defending woman

DOGE, Department of Government Efficiency, ex-staffer Edward Coristine known as "BIG BALLS" was attacked by a gang of teens in Washington, D.C.

Coristine, a 19 years old survivor, who was accompanied by an unnamed woman, saw a group of 10 teens approaching and talking about pulling car. The affectee protected the lady and confronted the situation himself.

The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington revealed the impacted individual was beaten heavily and as police patrolling staff witnessed the situation, the perpetrator fled on foot but two of them were arrested.

US President Donald Trump turned to his official Truth Social and posted: “Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local “youths” and gang members, some only 15 and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging and shooting innocent citizens.”

“If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City,” Trump threatened the federalization of capital.

The Social Security Administration department employee’s IPhone 16 worth $1000 was stolen from the scene which is mentioned in the report.