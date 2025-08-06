Kate Middleton's foundation aims to raise awareness about childhood development

Kate Middleton has issued a heartfelt statement emphasising the significance of early childhood development in shaping a healthier and happier society.

Her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has launched a poignant film series that explores brain science to promote social and emotional growth in young children.

The six-part film series, available on the Centre's YouTube channel, covers essential topics such as:

How We Grow an Emotionally Healthy Brain: Understanding the importance of nurturing interactions in early childhood

Noticing and Navigating Feelings: Recognizing and managing emotions in young children

Managing Big Feelings Together: Building resilience and emotional regulation

Back and Forth Interactions: Fostering healthy communication and relationships

Supporting Early Learning: Creating a foundation for lifelong learning

Creating Space for Connection: Prioritizing quality time with children

Princess Kate's statement underscores the importance of investing in early childhood development.

"Early childhood offers a sacred opportunity to transform our societies for the better and by nurturing these skills in our babies and children, we will be raising a younger generation better equipped to face the future," she said.

The film series has been translated into Welsh and British Sign Language, ensuring accessibility for a broader audience.

Maggie Stephenson, the artist behind the Shaping Us Framework, has illustrated the introductory film, which has been animated by & Orange and produced by Making Pictures.

By prioritizing early childhood development, Princess Kate aims to inspire a societal shift towards nurturing and supporting young children.

As she notes, "These core social and emotional skills are essential in forming healthy relationships and are fundamental building blocks that can carry us through life."