British woman goes missing from Greece

A British woman went missing in Greece on Sunday, August 1, 2025. Michele Ann Joy Bourda, a 59-year-old lady, was last seen on a sunbed with his husband on Ofrynio beach in the northern town of Kavala.
The Hellenic coastguard launched a grand rescue operation. The authorities, with the help of a flotilla of boats, are searching the sea in the Strymonian Gulf.
The coastguard said, “The search is very much on, with a patrol vessel and other recreational boats scouring the seas all along the Strymonian Gulf. Three days may have elapsed, but there are no plans to call off the operation yet.”
The Bourda went missing when her husband was sleeping on a sunbed. Her belongings were still left on the beach.
The British woman used to live as a “temporary resident” with her Greek-origin hubby in the Macedonian city of Serres.
The LifeLine Hellas, a missing persons charity, issued a “Silver Alert”. The charity explained her physical features and outlook to appeal for help.
“On the day she went missing, she was wearing a swimsuit with decorative stones, yellow water shoes, and red plastic sunglasses. Her life is in danger.”
The British embassy issued an official statement. However, no final decision has been taken by the authorities on whether to continue the rescue operation or not.
One of the officials said, “Any scenario would be guessing at this point, and it is too early to make any decision.”
This is not the first time a foreign national has gone missing. Michael Mosley, a TV presenter, went missing and was then found dead on the Greek island of Symi last June.
