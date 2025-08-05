Scientists create ice cream that melts slowly

Researchers have revealed a new way to make ice cream stay solid for longer in heat. Scientists tested natural ingredients that helped it stay cold without changing the taste.

United Kingdom based researchers tested natural food fibres to make ice cream stronger in hot weather.

They added a special ingredient called plant fibre from bananas and seaweed to the ice cream mix. This fibre made the ice cream hold its shape even when the temperature was warm.

“We wanted to keep the creamy texture but stop it from melting so fast,” said Dr Frederick from the University of Edinburgh. His team worked on this idea for over a year.

The team froze the new ice cream at normal temperatures and then placed it under heat. It stayed solid longer than regular ice cream.

Many people waste ice cream because it melts before they finish it. The new method could help reduce food wasted, especially in warmer countries such as Pakistan or India.

The ice cream may also be helpful in places with long power cuts, where freezers stop working.

The scientist said they still need to test the product, more before it reaches shops, but they are hopeful that it will be available in the next two years.