Japanese rickshaw puller battles sweltering heat in Kyoto

In Kyoto, temperatures have been soaring so high that the outdoors can feel the brunt of the heat. As the sun beats down, pullers face not only physical exhaustion but also an increased risk of health concerns.

Kyoto’s Arashiyama tourist district, features rickshaw drivers carrying a mix of tourists through various routes, including the narrow streets, bamboo forests and old temples that define the historic landscape.

Daisuke Nakayama is a determined and hardworking rickshaw puller who is currently facing the scorching summer heatwave.

The 56-year-old started his job three decades ago, and in his view, "It’s very tough to deal with the heat. When I was younger, I didn’t think the heat was all that bad. In fact, I used to dislike the cold weather. But as I’ve gotten older, I just can’t stand this kind of heatwave anymore....”

In this regard, he further said, “There were times when I feel like quitting. It is really tough, and you have to be very self-disciplined both mentally and physically.”

Recently, it has been observed that temperatures have dropped from 42 degrees Celsius and are now hovering around 38 to 39 degrees Celsius.

Despite the enervating heat, the drivers are committed to continuing their work, pulling heavy carts through the streets. To cope with these conditions, the veteran rickshaw puller has been developing strategies such as staying hydrated, taking breaks between rides and taking adequate rest.

He believes that hard work is the utmost priority, and he hopes to continue carrying both domestic and international visitors through Arashiyama's spectacular paths so that they can appreciate this rickshaw culture, in line with his core efforts.