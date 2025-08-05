Meghan Markle hit with shocking legal blow hours after celebration

Meghan Markle has found herself dragged back into legal trouble once again as she will soon be facing court.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is also estranged from her immediate family except her mother Doria Ragland, is being over remarks she made during her 2021 Oprah interview and their Netflix docuseries.

The half-sister of the former Suits actress, Samantha Markle, had filed her libel lawsuit against Meghan in late 2022, just two years after the Sussexes had made their exit from royal duties.

Meghan’s legal team at the time shrugged off the legal action and claimed that they would “give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves”.

Now, in court filings obtained by Express UK, Meghan will be expected to appear in court as a date has been set for the case.

An oral argument is now scheduled for Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida, at 9 a.m., local time, according to the report.

This comes after a judge at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeal in Atlanta, Georgia, previously set a tentative date for Samantha to try and revive her libel case against Meghan in the week commencing August 11.

The update comes just as Meghan was celebrating her 44th birthday on Monday with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

It is also understood that some of Meghan's close friends were also a part of the happy incident.