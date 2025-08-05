Meghan Markle 44th birthday photos released: 'Pure Magic'

Meghan Markle was surrounded by love as she began a new chapter of life with her husband, Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

On August 5, the Duchess of Sussex's close pals paid heartfelt birthday tributes by extending warm wishes and sharing unseen photos of the former working royal.

Kelly McKee Zajfen, who shared a special bond with Meghan, shared a lovely picture, featuring the two friends living a moment with bright smiles on their faces.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday to you, sweet M!! You’re pure magic!! A force of fun, light, and so much love."

"Thank you for being the kind of friend who makes everything better (and way more fun). Here’s to the best trip around the sun yet! (This captures us perfectly! ) Love you so very much!"

In response, Meghan expressed gratitude towards Kelly for being a supportive friend in the comment section.

The television personality, Jamie Kern Lima, also joined Kelly to celebrate the Suits actress' big day.

The entrepreneur dropped a lovely picture of Meghan in which the two were beaming with joy. Notably, Jamie was holding a fruit platter, a style signature of the Duchess of Sussex.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday @meghan Wonder had so much fun making this for you!"

Jamie showcased her excitement over the upcoming season of the Duchess's cooking show, With Love, Meghan's season 2 on Netflix.

"Can't wait to see what we learn on Season 2 of your show! Thank you for being love, light and such a generous friend to everyone you meet!!"

Earlier, there were reports that the two members of the royal family, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were also expected to send a birthday message to Meghan. However, no confirmation has been made yet.