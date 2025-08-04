Arslan Ash crowned EVO Tekken six-time champion

Legend is born!

Arslan Ash establishes his legend status as one the greatest fighting game players ever, capturing sixth Evolution Championship series (EVO) title at EVO 2025 in Las Vegas.

Representing twisted minds, Pakistani esports sensation delivers dominant performance, winning Tekken 8 Grand Final against his countrymen Atif Butt.

How did it all unfold at the Las Vegas Tekken 8 Grand Final?

Arslan navigated the upper bracket with ease, while Atif battled through the lower bracket to set up an all-Pakistan showdown in the Grand Final.

After Atif took the first set, Arslan mounted a stunning 3-1 comeback to claim the title. The victory delivered Arslan $12,000 and 800 tour points.

Arslan Ash: a global FGC Legend

The result showcases Pakistan’s rising dominance in competitive Tekken.

EVO’s final standings:

EVO’s final standings had Japan’s Chikurin in the third place and South Korea’s Mulgold in fourth.

How was the piggy bank money distributed among top eight players?

Other top eight finishers include Tekken veterans Low High, NOBI, Meo-IL, and JDCR, with the event’s $30,000 prize pool distributed among the top eight players.

Golden era of esports has begun!

Arslan Ash’s victory, fueled by his mystery of Anna and Nina, cements his status as a global FGC legend with his sixth EVO title across Tekken 7 and 8.

Pakistan’ has now two world-class players, who have been dominating the landscape of esports.

The rest of the world is indeed playing catch-up as Pakistan’s golden era in fighting games continues to thrive.