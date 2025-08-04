Alessandro Slebir jaw-dropping ride at California’s big wave spot

Surfer Alessandro Slebir is making waves at Mavericks, one of California’s most renowned surfing locations, as he chases a potential world record.

The daring attempt has garnered global attention for one of the planet’s most legendary big-wave arenas.

Alessandro Slebir lives an hour from the California Mavericks. The 24-year-old surfed a more than 100-foot wave potentially earning him a Guinness World Record.

While speaking with CBS, he said that the response was massive, and that he received about 1,300 test messages and 300 missed calls.

He shared the story of how he has been obsessed with surfing since he was just six years old. When he turned 14, he started surfing Mavericks.

Meanwhile, at the age of 24, he has designed his life around surfing. He shared that he can surprise people, and for him, the significant factor is a decade of discipline.

Slebir said it was his biggest day, adding, I know I’m already there’s is no way I’m going back going back; I’m just chasing it.

Nevertheless, Slebir is a true example of a world-record contender. This is not just a rare moment, his skill outshines in big-wave surfing.