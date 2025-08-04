Former UFC Champion Brock Lesnar returns to WWE with F5 to John Cena

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Brock Lesnar has made a bold return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) sending a message to the entire roster that “The Beast” is back.

The 48-year-old athlete made a comeback to the WWE stage after two years at the Undisputed WWE championship in the main event of Night 2 at Summerslam at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night. Lesnar’s last appearance was at SummerSlam 2023.

The Undisputed WWE championship ended with John Cena’s defeat after Cody Rhodes pinned the Peacemaker star. Soon after the decision, The Beast’s music played and he entered the ring to deliver his signature F5 finisher to a stunned Cena.

WWE announced the return on X, formerly Twitter, sharing the video of Lesnar delivering his signature finisher to Cena. They captioned, “BROCK. LESNAR. IS. BACK. HERE COMES THE PAIN.”

WWE head Triple H reacted to the comeback as he quoted the X post, saying, “The Beast is back.”

This is the first time that the ex UFC Heavyweight champion made an appearance on the WWE stage since his name came up in allegations made against former WWE head Vince McMahon.

The sexual assault and sex trafficking lawsuit was filed by ex-employee Janel Grant in January 2024. Grant accused McMahon of asking her to create personalised sexual content for Lesnar in July 2021 during his contract negotiations.

McMahon has denied the allegations against him and his lawyer Jessica Rosenberg called it a publicity stunt to include Lesnar’s name in the lawsuit.