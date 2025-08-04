Prince Andrew leaves Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson amid shocking claims

Prince Andrew stepped out inn public for the first time, accompanied by ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, after shocking allegations emerged about the disgraced duke in a new book.

King Charles’s brother has once again become headline fodder after historian Andrew Lownie detailed many of his controversial entanglements including the shocking remarks financier Jeffery Epstein made about Andrew.

The shamed duke appeared ‘pensive and moody’ in photos obtained by DailyMail as he drove with his ex-wife seated in the passenger seat of his black Land Rover Defender.

In excerpts shared by multiple outlets have revealed that Epstein, who was a convicted paedophile and was on trial for running a sex trafficking ring for years, claimed that Andrew was worse than him.

The financier reportedly said, “We are both serial s-x addicts. He’s the only person I have met who is more obsessed with p---y than me.”

He added, “From the reports I’ve got back from the women we’ve shared, he’s the most perverted animal in the bedroom. He likes to engage in stuff that’s even kinky to me – and I'm the king of kink!”

The book also details Andrew’s infidelity while he was married to the mother of his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. There are accounts lewd comments he made about women and his antics during diplomatic trips on behalf of the royal family.

The King and neither the members of the royal family have made any public acknowledgement of the book. The book also comes as Andrew had apparently won his fight to keep the 30-room mansion Royal Lodge amid Charles’s efforts to evict.

It remains to be seen what would be the next set of steps taken by the royal family to come out to the new allegations.