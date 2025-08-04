Cody Rhodes stuns John Cena: A new era begins at Summerslam

What an incredible weekend it was, for all the wrestling fans across the world.
At the LifeMet stadium, the 2-night headline fight ended in a surprise, at least for John Cena fans.
John Cena, who’s on his farewell tour was dethroned by Cody Rhodes in SummerSlam 2025 Undisputed Championship Street Fight match, in New Jersey.
After a marathon “Street Fight” match, Rhodes won his title from the legend John Cena.
Here’s every detail of the SummerSlam Night 2 showdown between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship title.
John Cena came out to his classic My Time is Now song in an apparent full-circle return to his babyface ways.
The two began with a hug, with Cena muttering something to Rhodes before the anything-goes street fight started. They went to the outside, where Cena took a crutch from injured Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton to hit Rhodes.
They fought with steel ladders and chairs. Cena got his fans going with Five-Knuckle Shuffle and an Attitude Adjustment (AA) which earned a near fall early in the match.
Rhodes earned one of his own with a piledriver-a move banned in WWE, but totally legal in a street fight. Still, the fans caught the heelish maneuver, chanting “you can’t do that!”
John Cena delivered a mic strike and a Canadian Destroyer to Cody Rhodes, followed by two Attitude Adjusters, one of which smashed Rhodes through the announce table. Rhodes kicked out of multiple near-falls and countered with a Crossroads, but Cena responded with another intense sequence.
Cody Rhodes and John Cena clashed in the stands, with Rhodes suplexing Cena onto a steel barricade.
They fought under the stage, where Cena tossed Rhodes off the "Cody-vator" with an AA on the runway. Rhodes rebounded, sending Cena into a table, and landed another Cross-Rhodes for a near-fall.
The respect and admiration between Cody Rhodes and John Cena were palpable as they shared a heartfelt hug in the ring. Cena’s gesture of raising Rhodes’ hand in victory spoke volumes about their mutual respect.
The fireworks at MetLife stadium added a celebratory touch to Rhodes’ title win. A great ending to an intense match!
John Cena has 13 nights remaining on his ongoing farewell tour, which will conclude with a retirement match in December this year.
