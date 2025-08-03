George, Charlotte, Louis face ‘very difficult’ task for royals’ ‘survival’

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are key for the monarchy's future

Only the Wales children possess the power to ensure the “survival” of the monarchy, per a royal expert.

Prince William and Princess Kate ‘s children — Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 — face the “very difficult” task of reconciling the growing gap between the Royal Family and the British youth.

Speaking to GB News, royal expert Rafe Haydel-Mankoo forging a strong connection between the monarchy and modern youth is “fundamentally important for the survival of the institution,” stressing that the monarchy must “remain relevant.”

Polls appear to back that concern. A 2023 YouGov survey found that only 30 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds felt the monarchy was “good for Britain.” Two years later, an Ipsos poll showed just 19 percent of 18 to 34-year-olds believed the institution was modernising.

Fellow expert Richard Fitzwilliams acknowledged that bridging the generational divide will be “very difficult,” pointing to the Royal Family’s “establishment aura” and its ongoing feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as major obstacles.

Heydel-Mankoo hopes the next generation of royals can turn things around.

“Hopefully this only [will] be an issue for the next 10 to 15 years, as we wait to see the children of the Prince of Wales go up and take on more duties themselves,” he said.