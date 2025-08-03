Meghan Markle needs to follow Kylie Minogue's lead in branding

Meghan Markle's wine brand struggles to keep up with demand.

The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever, is encountering major challenges as it gears up to launch its latest wine-a 2024 Napa Valley Rose.

Although the brand attracted a significant 500,000 visits during its June launch, it continues to struggle with stock shortages, causing products to sell out just minutes after becoming available.

Following the successful sell-out of the 2023 vintage on July 1, excitement for the upcoming release remains high.

However, limited production capacity continues to hinder the brand's ability to meet demand. This imbalance between consumer interest and product availability is proving to be a major obstacle,preventing Meghan from fully capitalising on her brand's momentum and potential earnings.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede believes Meghan could learn from Kylie Minogue's wine business, which has seen massive success.

Ede pointed out that the Australian pop icon has sold an impressive 21 million bottles in just five years.

He told Newsweek: 'Kylie Minogue has been around for five years and she has sold 21 million bottles of wine.

'Obviously, she makes, let's say, £5 per bottle goes to her profit-wise, you can see what a huge amount it can make if it's done right.

'People are buying Kylie Minogue wines because they are going to someone's house for a party and they see it in the supermarket and it looks quite glamorous.'

Kylie's success paints a sharp contrast to the current state of As Ever. While Minogue's wines are affordably priced at £10 and widely distributed in 31 countries, As Ever sells exclusively via its U.s. website.

Customers must purchase a minimum of three bottles for $90, plus an additional $20 shipping fee bringing the total to $110.

Ede also pointed out that Meghan's brand is lacking in digital presence and engagement.

'Her Instagram, she's not done many posts recently. As Ever just reposts recipes they have made of her own stuff, it's not like it's setting the world on fire.'

Ede added:' It feels like there keeps on being these stops and starts. It's not a consistent brand yet, it doesn't have a story. I think people forget it quite quickly.'

