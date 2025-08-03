Prince George sends crew on mission while on superyacht with William Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly vacationed in Greece with their family last week

Prince William and Princess Kate’s superyacht crew sprang into action when their oldest child Prince George made a special request from sea.

According to MailOnline, the 12-year-old royal made a “specific dietary request” while sailing through the Ionian Sea with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as the family enjoyed a summer retreat to Greece.

And it was important enough to send a crew member back to shore.

The tender boat reportedly turned around while the royals were en route from Kefalonia to Zakynthos.

A source told the outlet, “George required a specific dietary item which led to the tender going ashore in Zakynthos to purchase it. Nothing extravagant, just something particular.”

The source didn’t say what the mystery item was. But it has been pointed out that Zakynthos is one of the few Greek islands with a McDonald's; the future king might’ve swapped fine dining for a simple Big Mac or chicken nuggets.

Last week, the Wales family was reported to be vacationing in Greece as they take a break from royal duties. With summer break in full swing for George and his younger siblings Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis,7, they decided to make it a family affair as Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton also joined.