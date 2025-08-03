Helen Flanagan says she can't stay in home her ex bought for her

Helen Flanagan says she can't stay in the home Scott Sinclair once bought for her.

The Coronation Street star, 34, ended her relationship with footballer ex-fiancé in 2022. The former couple share three children-Matilda, 9, Delilah, 6, and Charlie, 3.

It is pertinent to mention that Helen bought the eight-bedroom home with his ex partner just before they split.

Earlier this year, Helen admitted in court she she had been facing financial struggles before being banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding.

Now, the actress has opened up about the real reason she has decided to sell her Cheshire mansion. 'I am not in a financial crisis. I'm moving because I really need a fresh start,' she told OK! Magazine.

'Scott surprised me with this house and it was always supposed to be our happy family home, and it wasn't that. I like to be light-hearted and I hate to sound depressing, but there is a sadness in this house.'

Helen also shared her emotional struggle on The Declutter Hub podcast: 'It actually makes me sad that I'm going to be leaving soon because I actually put so much effort into it. When we moved I put like a lot of my savings into doing the house up and making it look really beautiful."

"But it's a big house. It's an eight bedroom house, which is obviously really hard to keep on top of," she added.

The former soap star admitted the past three years had been 'turbulent years' and that now she wants to start fresh. After 13 years with Scott, Helen is now navigating life a single mother and focusing on a new chapter with her children.



