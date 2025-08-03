King Charles introduces new product inspired by beloved royal residence

King Charles launches Balmoral Pet Collection.

King Charles has unveiled the Balmoral Pet Collection, a line of luxury treats and premium accessories for dogs, crafted with the same care and tradition that define the royal estate.

The range includes hand-baked dog biscuits priced at £5, prepared in small batches in the Balmoral Castle kitchens using wholemeal flour, egg, and chicken stock.

Described on the castle’s website as "100 per cent natural biscuits, lovingly made in small batches for your four legged prince or princess," they reflect a distinctly royal approach to canine indulgence.

Also in the collection are upmarket dog accessories made from traditional tweed fabric, bringing a touch of Scottish heritage to every walk.

The launch comes as the King welcomes Snuff, a Lagotto Romagnolo from Italy, to the royal fold. Known for their exceptional truffle hunting skills, the breed marks Charles’ first personal pet in two decades.

King Charles’ Balmoral Pet Collection expands with luxury tweed accessories

The newly launched Balmoral Pet Collection is offering more than just gourmet dog treats. A Facebook post promoting the line promises, "Each bag contains 75g of wholesome goodness your dog will love."

Beyond the £5 hand-baked biscuits, the range features premium tweed accessories including a collar (£32), matching lead (£40), treat pouch (£30), and a decorative feeding bowl adorned with the royal coat of arms (£28).

Adding to the canine couture, the Sandringham Estate shop has introduced the £44.99 "Happy Hound" tweed coat, described as "stylish, machine washable and with a water layer, perfect for frosty winter walks."

The launch coincides with the arrival of Snuff, the King’s newly adopted Lagotto Romagnolo, and marks a return to dog ownership for the monarch.

His last personal pet, Tigga, a Jack Russell terrier, passed away in 2002 at the age of 18.