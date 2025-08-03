Pippa Middleton’s summer 2025 'it' accessory takes social media by storm

Pippa Middleton revives ballet flat trend for summer 2025

Pippa Middleton has cemented her status as an enduring style influencer, bringing the timeless ballet flat back into the fashion spotlight well before TikTok trendsetters and influencers caught on.

For years, the younger sister of Princess Kate and royal wedding maid of honour has been a devoted fan of the chic, comfortable shoe.

She’s worn them at public events, during casual outings, and even in front of a wall of paparazzi lenses, proof that her loyalty to the style runs deep.

One standout moment came the day after her sister’s 2011 royal wedding to Prince William, when Pippa was photographed leaving London’s Goring Hotel with her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, in crisp white trousers, a sharp blue jacket, and a pair of pristine white ballet flats.

Since then, she’s never stepped far from the style and now it’s making a powerful comeback.

Searches for ballet flats on TikTok have skyrocketed by 4,900%, with thousands of videos showcasing styling hacks and reviews of the most comfortable pairs to buy.

For those eager to emulate Pippa’s refined aesthetic, the classic Chanel flat or the iconic Repetto ballerinas are perfect go-to options, while Marks & Spencer offers more affordable, yet equally chic, choices.