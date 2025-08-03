Anthony Mackie reflects on his friendship with late Malcolm-Jamal Warner

thony Mackie reflects on his friendship with late Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Anthony Mackie has recently opened up about his special bond with the late The Cosby Show actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

While speaking to PEOPLE about the latest season of Twisted Metal series, the Elevation actor remembered the late star, who died July 20 in an accidental drowning while on a family vacation in Costa Rica at the age of 54.

“I’m proud to say Malcolm-Jamal Warner was a friend of mine,” said the 46-year-old.

Interestingly, the Captain America: Brave New World actor praised Malcolm Jamal, calling him “a beautiful human being”.

“And every time I was around him, I was able to take full advantage of those conversations and that time,” explained Anthony.

He added, “That, for me, is the most important thing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Anthony also paid tribute to his mentor late actor and icon Andre Braugher, who died of lung cancer in December 2023 at the age of 61.

“Being in New York and that new kid on the theatre scene. To have those lessons and those moments and have that communicated [by] such an icon in the business,” recalled 8 Mile actor.

Anthony further said that it’s important to “take full advantage of those moments with mentors and truly be yourself so that that person can see, react and engage with who you are and not some fictitious idea of who you think they want you to be”.