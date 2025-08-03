Jelly Roll makes in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2025 opposite Logan Paul

Roll gets injured ahead of WWE match

American rapper and singer Jelly Roll made his WWE in-ring debut over the weekend.

On Saturday, August 2, the Son of a Sinner hitmaker teamed up with WWE star Randy Orton for a tag team match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

Although Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, lost the battle on the first night of SummerSlam taking place at MetLife stadium, he didn’t disappoint, as the country superstar rattled McIntyre and Paul with a series of slams and elbow drops.

The Wild Ones singer made a strong start in his match against the PRIME co-founder, landing some early offense, including a standout shoulder tackle.

However, soon he fell short of moves and found himself on the receiving end of a barrage of attacks.

The turning point came when the Youtuber-turned-professional wrestler launched himself through the air, crashing Jelly Roll through the announcer’s table with a spectacular splash.

Despite the blow, a limping Halfway To Hell singer responded with precision, hitting a chokeslam followed by a powerful bodyslam.

Nevertheless, Paul had the final say, sealing the victory with a frog splash and the decisive three-count.

It is pertinent to note that Jelly roll has been a lifelong wrestling fan and was training rigorously at WWE’s Performance Center ahead of his match, which led to his astounding 230-pound weight loss transformation and an injury in his pinky finger during the gruelling process.