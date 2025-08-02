Prince Andrew's request bluntly rejected by Boris Johnson: 'mum's fault'

Prince Andrew failed to impress Boris Johnson during what has been described as an 'exhausting' meeting, according to a bombshell claim in a new book.

Royal biographer, Andrew Lownie new book, 'Entitled:' The Rise and Fall of the House of York,' reveals that a meeting between the Duke of York and the then-Mayor of London turned out to be a disaster.

Lownie states that Prince Andrew once invited Johnson to a lunch meeting to discuss issues in London. The Duke reportedly arrived with the list, ready to present his matter.

Among the topics raised, Andrew allegedly advised that Battersea Power Station-including its iconic listed towers- should be demolished.

The author also claims that the Duke commented on the inadequacy of the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, saying it was too small and unfit for purpose.

Johnson reportedly replied,' It's your mum's fault.'

Following the encounter, Lownie quotes Johnson as saying: 'I am the last person to be a republican but, if I ever to have to spend another lunch like that, I soon will be.'

For context, Boris Johnson served as Mayor of London from 2008-2016.

Just three years later, he became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, serving from July 2019 to September 2022.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019, following his controversial interview on BBC's Newsnight programme.