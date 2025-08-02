Illinois first state to make law on mental health

Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker has signed SB1560 bill into law which states mental health checkups will soon be implemented with vision and hearing annual exams in public school.

Pritzker marked the legislation in favour of universal cost-free mental health wellness across the state to help children's behavioral health.

The governor's official statement reads: “Access to mental healthcare, especially for children, is too often overlooked or ignored.”

“Since the formation of the Children’s Behavioral Health Transformation Initiative, state agencies are making progress in redesigning the systems, we need to ensure our children health,” the 60-years-old official shared his views.

Implementation will be carried through the upcoming annual session of 2027-2028 and screening will be required at least once a year by each student.

The Pritzker office press release also added that state officials as well as bill sponsors, each stakeholder, want to solve the increasing problems of anxiety and depression in school going youth.

Illinois' major step makes it the first US state to mandate such mental wellness law. The SB1560 was signed on July 31, 2025 and government has asked the Illinois Board of Education (ISBE) to setup model before September 01, 2026.