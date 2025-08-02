Prince Archie makes surprise public appearance with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained particularly strict about maintaining the privacy of their children especially in public spaces.

Hence, it came as surprise when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen in a major public setting with their six-year-old son, Prince Archie, to support him in what appears to be his favourite activity.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Sussexes were seen in high spirits at the Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, just outside Santa Barbara on Friday. During their beach outing, Archie was seen learning to surf, nearly a year after dad Harry had taken up the sporting activity.

As Archie practised catching waves in the sea, the couple were seen chatting with some folks on the beach, keeping an eye on their son from a distance. Meanwhile, Princess Lilibet, four, was not seen with them.

The outing comes after Harry’s eager plans for his both children were laid bare by King Charles’s former royal butler, Grant Harrold.

According to the former staffer, the Duke, who is currently in process of a peace talks with his cancer-stricken father, is “quite keen” for Archie and Lilibet to pursue education in his home country.

“It’s very likely and it’s completely possible because if they have their younger education in America, I’m sure their father will be quite keen to have a bit of a British education, but then it depends on how the relationship is with the rest of the family when the time comes,” Harrold told New York Post.

“Time will tell, but I’d like to think that they would get a bit of education here because royals normally do some gap year somewhere,” he continued.

“The king famously went to Australia, so it is possible that coming to the UK could be part of that for Archie or Lilibet.”